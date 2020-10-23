DOH Reports 131 New COVID Cases, 3 New Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 131 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the statewide total to 14,464 since the pandemic began. A total of three new COVID-related deaths were also reported across all islands.

Thirty-four new cases were identified on the Big Island, following 29 the day previous. A total of 328 cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,734

Hawai‘i: 1,154

Maui: 464

Kaua‘i: 60

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 52

A total of 1,057 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll now stands at 209. To date, 11,292 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.