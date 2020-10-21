October 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued October 20 at 3:20PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead