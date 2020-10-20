Zero Active COVID-19 Cases Reported at University of Nations

The University of Nations in Kona (UoNK) announced Monday evening that they had zero active COVID-19 cases among staff or student body.

All affected persons have now been cleared by the Department of Health and released from isolation. No one was hospitalized.

In early October, a cluster of cases was identified at UoNK. As a result, all students and staff were quarantined and Hawai‘i County assisted in providing mass testing.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Harry Kim, his administration, the Department of Health, and our UofN Kona medical staff for their hard work, swift action, and ongoing support throughout these recent weeks,” UoNK officials stated in a press release Monday. “It is due to their vigilance, diligence, and teamwork that we have come through this without additional cases or spreading the virus further.”

UoNK officials assure they continue to have strong safety protocols in place, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and disinfecting of communal spaces.

“We continue to be vigilant and as always, the safety of our staff, students, and the residents of the Big Island remains our top priority,” officials stated.