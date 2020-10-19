October 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued October 18 at 8:37AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

