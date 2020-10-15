Big Island Surpasses 1K Cases of COVID-19

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Thursday reported 91 new cases of coronavirus, along with one new COVID-related death. The statewide total of infections now stands at 13,764 since the pandemic began.

Thirteen new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island, where 261 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,249

Hawai‘i: 1,005

Maui: 411

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 40

To date, 978 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 184 have died based on the state’s official death toll. A total of 10,915 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.