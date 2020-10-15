Appliance Collection Service Reopens at Various Transfer Stations

The Solid Waste Division is reopening its appliance (White Goods) collection services at County Transfer Stations.

Only one appliance will be accepted per resident per day. Collection service is reopening at the following transfer stations: Hilo, Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Volcano, Wai‘ōhinu, Pāhala, Ke‘ei, Kealakehe, Puakō, Waimea, Hāwī, Honoka‘a, and Laupāhoehoe.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The services will be available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No collections are accepted on Sundays. Click here for a list of other metal recyclers.

Customers need to check in with the facility attendant before dropping an appliance off at the facility. No unattended drop-offs are allowed.

Click here for current services and information, or call our Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.