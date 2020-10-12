Watch: University of Nations Provides Followup on Campus COVID Cluster

Watch: University of Nations Provides Followup on Campus COVID ClusterOctober 12, 2020, 3:54 PM HST (Updated October 12, 2020, 3:57 PM)
Johnny Gillespie with Media Relations at the University of Nations in Kona spoke to Big Island Now on Monday to provide an update on the COVID-19 cluster that was identified on and off-campus a couple weeks ago.
A total of 52 cases were identified and approximately 20 remain in isolation.
Gillespie encouraged anyone from the community who may have questions or concerns to reach out directly by emailing [email protected]