Watch: University of Nations Provides Followup on Campus COVID Cluster

By Big Island Now
October 12, 2020, 3:54 PM HST (Updated October 12, 2020, 3:57 PM)
×

Johnny Gillespie with Media Relations at the University of Nations in Kona spoke to Big Island Now on Monday to provide an update on the COVID-19 cluster that was identified on and off-campus a couple weeks ago.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 52 cases were identified and approximately 20 remain in isolation.

Gillespie encouraged anyone from the community who may have questions or concerns to reach out directly by emailing [email protected]

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments