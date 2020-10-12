Partial Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road Closure Coming This Week

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced a northbound/southbound single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) starting Wednesday, Oct. 14, through Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving work. The closure will extend between the Pāhoa Roundabout and Kahakai Boulevard.

During the northbound lane closure, the southbound lane will be open while northbound traffic will be detoured to Kahakai Boulevard and Pāhoa Village Road. Conversely, during the southbound lane closure, the northbound lane will be open while southbound traffic will be detoured to Pāhoa Village Road and Kahakai Boulevard.

Flaggers and special duty officers will be stationed along the route to direct traffic and monitor flow. Message boards and traffic control signs will also be in place to inform motorists of the work in the area. All work is weather permitting.