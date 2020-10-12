October 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Columbus Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead