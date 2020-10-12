October 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 12, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 12, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Columbus Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov