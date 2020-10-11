Big Island Identifies 24 More Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 103 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, including one new COVID-related fatality. The statewide case total is now 13,472 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-four new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 242 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,031

Hawai‘i: 948

Maui: 397

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 37

To date, 935 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 169 have died. A total of 10,750 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.