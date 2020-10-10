October 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 10, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 10, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 10, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 14 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov