HPD Releases 25 Names on Outstanding Warrant List

As of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants. This is a 25-name portion from the department’s full warrant list:

Tiffany Faris-Saffery-Mccandless, 22, Pahoa Douglas S.K. Farrar, 36, Kaneohe, HI Manuele F. Fasagi, 47, Honolulu, HI Robert M. Faul, 68, Kailua Kona Meesha F. Faumui, 40, Pahoa Ronald Faust, 67, Ocean View Fiafia Fautanu, 55, Captain Cook Marisol Favela, 43, Kailua Kona Kalifa Fearon-George, 35, Cartersville, GA Spenser J. Feary, 33, Hilo Salote Fehoko, 28, Hilo James A. Felder, 50, Holualoa Ariane Celi D. Felix, 25, Kailua Kona Mark A. Fellman, Unknown, Unknown Dwayne Feltman, 61, Honokaa David C. Fenton, 28, Hilo Leonard E. Fergerstrom, 48, Kailua Kona Russell K. Ferguson, 26, Pahoa Ivan F. Fernandez Castaneda, 29, Winchester, CA Andrew Fernandez, 22, Pahoa Armando Fernandez, 65, Keaau Armando Fernandez, 39, Pearl City, HI Jose M. Fernandez, 76, New York, NY Joseph C. Fernandez, 31, Volcano Tori Ferrara, 30, Pahoa

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.