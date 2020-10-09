HPD Releases 25 Names on Outstanding Warrant List

By Big Island Now
October 9, 2020, 8:43 AM HST (Updated October 9, 2020, 8:43 AM)
As of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants. This is a 25-name portion from the department’s full warrant list:

Tiffany Faris-Saffery-Mccandless, 22, Pahoa
Douglas S.K. Farrar, 36, Kaneohe, HI
Manuele F. Fasagi, 47, Honolulu, HI
Robert M. Faul, 68, Kailua Kona
Meesha F. Faumui, 40, Pahoa
Ronald Faust, 67, Ocean View
Fiafia Fautanu, 55, Captain Cook
Marisol Favela, 43, Kailua Kona
Kalifa Fearon-George, 35, Cartersville, GA
Spenser J. Feary, 33, Hilo
Salote Fehoko, 28, Hilo
James A. Felder, 50, Holualoa
Ariane Celi D. Felix, 25, Kailua Kona
Mark A. Fellman, Unknown, Unknown
Dwayne Feltman, 61, Honokaa
David C. Fenton, 28, Hilo
Leonard E. Fergerstrom, 48, Kailua Kona
Russell K. Ferguson, 26, Pahoa
Ivan F. Fernandez Castaneda, 29, Winchester, CA
Andrew Fernandez, 22, Pahoa
Armando Fernandez, 65, Keaau
Armando Fernandez, 39, Pearl City, HI
Jose M. Fernandez, 76, New York, NY
Joseph C. Fernandez, 31, Volcano
Tori Ferrara, 30, Pahoa

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

