West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Earns Award

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) recently named the West Hawai‘i Community Health Center a national 2020 Health Center Quality Leader Award recipient.

This recognition ranks the medical center among the top 30% of health centers in the nation for best overall clinical performance.

The purpose and impact of HRSA’s Quality Improvement Awards include recognizing health centers delivering affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective health care services and increasing access to health care services, achieving health equity, and enhancing population health.

“The West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is indeed honored to be recognized among the best health centers in the nation. We will continue to work towards improving our community’s health and reaching out to underserved communities and vulnerable populations at risk,”: said CEO Richard Taaffe.

The health center received cash awards of $118,000 and was recognized in four categories including Clinical Quality Improvers, Health Center Quality Leaders, Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality and Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition.

West Hawai‘i Community Health Center will use its cash award to strengthen quality improvement and increasing data integrity staff.