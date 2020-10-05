October 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 05, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
:
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
:
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov