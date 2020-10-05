DOH Reports 52 New Cases of COVID Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 52 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 12,854.

DOH also reported one additional fatality statewide, though Hawai‘i County noted two deaths on the Big Island alone over the previous 24 hours. Discrepancies in reporting are possible between counties and the state based on when data becomes available and because of a verification process required to add a fatality to the state’s death toll.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Ten cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, where 181 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 11,546

Hawai‘i: 820

Maui: 395

Kaua‘i: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 34

To date, 889 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and the state’s official death toll stands at 157. A total of 10,470 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.