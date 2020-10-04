Millions Available to Support Child Care in Hawai‘i

Child care is a vital element in getting Hawai‘i back to work, and substantial dollars are now available to support initiatives as part of the Child Care Stimulus Grants Program.

The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF), together with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS), has announced the availability of up to $15 million of Hawaiʻi’s CARES Act Relief funds to support the reopening and continuous operation of licensed child-care programs across the state.

The goal of the new program is to provide regulated child care providers or A+ providers in Hawai‘i with one-time, flexible funding to ensure the continuity of their operations, prevent a permanent closure, and/or enable them to re-open their programs safely with financial resources. The program seeks to ensure that child care facilities are able to meet the additional health and safety measures set by DHS for reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 among children, families, and staff.

“I’m committed to using all the federal funding Hawai‘i has received in ways that benefit the people of our state,” said Gov. David Ige. “The Child Care Stimulus Grants Program fills a major need by ensuring the health and safety of our children and their families, which is the foundation for reopening our economy.”

“With many aspects of our lives in flux during this pandemic, we want to make certain that children and families have safe and reliable child care if they need it,” said Michelle Kauhane, senior vice president of Community Grants and Initiatives for the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. “At HCF, we see this time as an opportunity to lean forward and help — and emergency grantmaking is one of our organization’s core competencies.”

The state contracted Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) to administer CARES Act emergency relief funds due to its unique and established role in Hawai‘i’s disaster preparedness and response. The organization collaborates with a wide range of stakeholders, including elected leaders, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, community groups, philanthropists, and the private sector to obtain a rapid assessment of community needs, coordinate efforts, and deploy resources for maximum community impact.