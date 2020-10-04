HPD Releases 25 Names on Big Island Outstanding Warrant List

By Big Island Now
October 4, 2020, 1:13 PM HST (Updated October 4, 2020, 1:13 PM)
As of Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

This is a 25-person portion of the master warrant list. Wanted individuals are listed as follows:

Ryan B. Eubanks, 37, Keauhou
Amanda R. Evangelista, 41, Hilo
Elijah M. Evangelista, 40, Pahoa
Paul Evangelista, 53, Hilo
Tammie H.N. Evangelista, Unknown, Captain Cook
Teani Evangelista, 23, Hilo
Devon Evans, 23, Hilo
Joshua A. Evans, 68, Hilo
Luke F. Evans, 24, Kailua Kona
Martin K. Evans, 31, Hilo
Sariah Evans, 58, Pahoa
Stanley H. Evans-Gonda, 31, Kailua Kona
Cole D. Evans-Tanigawa, 29, Hilo
Wendy J. Evenstar, 57, Wailuku, HI
Jordan K. Ewaliko, 38, Kawaihae
Isaiah G.P. Ewing, 37, Hilo
Eddie E. Faafia, 34, Hilo
Taetuna Faavesi, 56, Ocean View
Ryan Michael R. Faisao, 29, Keaau
Eric Falcon, 41, Rancho Mission, CA
Priscilla M.C. Faleao, 46, Hilo
Siaki M. Faleta, 54, Kailua Kona
Keolani K.L. Familar, 27, Hilo
Kodie K.O.L. Familar, 25, Hilo
Yongbin Fan, 28, China

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

