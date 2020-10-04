HPD Releases 25 Names on Big Island Outstanding Warrant List

As of Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants.

This is a 25-person portion of the master warrant list. Wanted individuals are listed as follows:

Ryan B. Eubanks, 37, Keauhou Amanda R. Evangelista, 41, Hilo Elijah M. Evangelista, 40, Pahoa Paul Evangelista, 53, Hilo Tammie H.N. Evangelista, Unknown, Captain Cook Teani Evangelista, 23, Hilo Devon Evans, 23, Hilo Joshua A. Evans, 68, Hilo Luke F. Evans, 24, Kailua Kona Martin K. Evans, 31, Hilo Sariah Evans, 58, Pahoa Stanley H. Evans-Gonda, 31, Kailua Kona Cole D. Evans-Tanigawa, 29, Hilo Wendy J. Evenstar, 57, Wailuku, HI Jordan K. Ewaliko, 38, Kawaihae Isaiah G.P. Ewing, 37, Hilo Eddie E. Faafia, 34, Hilo Taetuna Faavesi, 56, Ocean View Ryan Michael R. Faisao, 29, Keaau Eric Falcon, 41, Rancho Mission, CA Priscilla M.C. Faleao, 46, Hilo Siaki M. Faleta, 54, Kailua Kona Keolani K.L. Familar, 27, Hilo Kodie K.O.L. Familar, 25, Hilo Yongbin Fan, 28, China

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.