Funds Coming to Revitalize Isaac Hale Beach Park

Nearly $1.5 million is on its way to the Big Island to revitalize a popular beach park in East Hawai‘i.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono announced that Hawai‘i County will receive $1,494,360 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of a grant agreement based on losses at Isaac Hale Beach Park due to the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. The funding will be utilized for park-related infrastructure to assist with Puna’s recovery.

“We have come to realize and value the importance of our parks and outdoor spaces during this coronavirus pandemic, particularly when our activities were restricted,” Hirono said. “This funding will go toward park-related infrastructure to assist with Puna’s recovery so that residents and visitors can safely enjoy the park.”