October 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 03, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov