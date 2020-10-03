October 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead