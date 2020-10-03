Hawai‘i Children and Youth Day to be Held Virtually

The 27th annual Hawai‘i Children and Youth Day (CYD), normally held in Honolulu, can be enjoyed statewide as a virtual event this weekend.

With this year’s theme of “pilina,” or belonging, organizers of the event hope to reinforce that sense of inclusion between all the islands as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force people apart. The event is free, however, registration is required. Keiki are invited to participate in a virtual scavenger event to score prizes.

CYD is a time to recognize the potential and special gifts of Hawai‘i’s keiki and ‘ōpio (youth). It is a time for them to shine and share their energy with their community.

CYD will take place virtually on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 30 participant booths with interactive, engaging educational children’s content that will be accessible through the end of October.

Goodie bags for registered children will be distributed at St. Andrews Cathedral on Oct. 5 and 6 between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. while supplies last. Additionally, all the digital content, except the day’s entertainment, will continue to be available through the end of October 2020 for registered participants.

Click here to register. For more information, visit www.hawaiicyd.org.