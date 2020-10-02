S&G Labs Offers Free Community COVID Testing

S&G Labs of Hawai‘i has and will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing on both sides of the Big Island.

Those interested should pre-register at CovidFreeHawaii.com, after which they will be instructed as to the few items they need to bring to the testing site and secure their place in line.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo: Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium (drive-up testing/walk-ups welcome)

Mondays and Fridays (9 a.m. to noon)

Wednesdays (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Kona: S&G Labs of Hawai‘i 75-240 Nani Kailua Drive, Suite #2 (walk-ups welcome)

Monday through Friday (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)