HMC Treating Most Big Island’s COVID-Positive Patients

The bulk of Hawai‘i County’s COVID-19 cases are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

Sixteen new coronavirus cases were reported on the Big Island on Friday, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency. There are currently 12 COVID-positive patients being treated at HMC. Three of the patients are residents from Life Care Center of Hilo receiving proactive treatment.

Two traveling nurses, one for ICU and one for medical surgical, had orientation Monday. On Oct. 5, another ICU nurse, four medical surgical nurses and one respiratory therapist will join the HMC team. The traveling health care workers are part of the Department of Health’s initiative to bring nurses and other specialists to help Hawai‘i’s hospitals over the next four months.

These health care workers will assist in filling HMC’s staffing gaps.

Kona Community Hospital is also treating two people infected with the virus. KCH Spokeswoman Judy Donovan said both individuals are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator. Both patients have been hospitalized for about two weeks. Neither are from long-term care facilities.

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital wouldn’t release if there were COVID-positive patients at the Waimea facility. NHCH Spokeswoman Lynn Scully said because the hospital is in a small community and the numbers so low, it wouldn’t be possible to release those statistics without violating patient privacy.