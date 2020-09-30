Water Main Break on Puakō Beach Drive

A water main burst in Puakō Wednesday, according to a statement by the Department of Water Supply (DWS).

Customers along Puakō Beach Drive from the Kona side of the Puakō Beach Condominiums to Paniau will experience no water service while DWS crews repair a water main break. Repairs are estimated to be completed within 6 to 8 hours.

A DWS water tanker is stationed near the Puakō General Store for the public’s use.

For information, call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected].