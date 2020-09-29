HPD Arrests 18 For DUI Over Past Week

By Big Island Now
September 29, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 28, 2020, 5:07 PM)
×

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 701 DUI arrests compared with 828 during the same period last year a decrease of 15.3%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo02
South Hilo4189
Puna4154
Ka’u08
Kona5269
South Kohala360
North Kohala215
Island Total18701
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 568 major accidents so far this year compared with 719 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments