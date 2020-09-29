HPD Arrests 18 For DUI Over Past Week

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 701 DUI arrests compared with 828 during the same period last year a decrease of 15.3%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 4 189 Puna 4 154 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 5 269 South Kohala 3 60 North Kohala 2 15 Island Total 18 701

There have been 568 major accidents so far this year compared with 719 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.