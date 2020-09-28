DHHL Sends 13 Legislative Proposals to Governor

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has prepared legislative proposals to be recommended for inclusion in Governor David Ige’s next legislative package following a solicitation for public input.

The request for legislative proposals went public in July. Twenty-nine proposals were received and after DHHL consideration, 14 of those draft proposals were selected. At its September meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved 13 of the legislative proposals to move forward.

“Input from beneficiaries and the public assist the Department in proposing legislation that improves the implementation of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act,” said DHHL Deputy to the Chair Tyler Gomes. “We know this program is more successful when we work with our community in pursuit of Kūhiō’s vision for native Hawaiians.”

Next, the proposals will be submitted for review to the Department of the Attorney General, the Department of Budget & Finance, and the Governor. If approved, the selected proposals will be included as proposed bills in Governor Ige’s legislative package to go before the Legislature in 2021.

DHHL requested that the proposals be a good public policy for the Department and that they address operations, programs, regulations, processes, budget, and/or resources and create a benefit or an advantage for DHHL, the trust, or trust beneficiaries, or otherwise correct a deficiency.

Proposals not included in the package range from items that already have governing legislation, items where legislation is not required, and suggestions already implemented or that are in the process of being implemented or reviewed by the Department.

For a full draft of the bills and justification, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations.