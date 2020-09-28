AARP Hawai`i Holding Telephone Forum on Telehealth With Lt. Gov. Josh Green

AARP Hawai`i is holding a telephone town hall with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and other experts on using telemedicine technology to safely visit your doctor or other health professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Healthcare During COVID-19 — Is Telehealth an Option for You?” telephone forum will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. To participate, sign up to receive a phone call at vekeo.com/aarphawaii or watch a simulcast on the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page.

The use of virtual doctor visits has increased 300% among Medicare-eligible kupuna since the pandemic began, according to a health insurance industry survey conducted this summer. Panelists will explain how telemedicine works, how it is paid for, and how to participate in a virtual doctor visit.

Besides Lt. Gov. Green, Deborah Birkmire Peterson with the Pacific Basin Telehealth Resource Center, Moani Wright Van-Alst from HMSA, and Dr. Chris Miura from Kaiser Permanente will talk about telehealth and answer questions from people who sign up to join the telephone town hall.

The telephone forum is similar to a radio call-in show but is over the telephone. Residents who register will get a phone call on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. inviting them to join the forum. The forum is free and you don’t have to be an AARP member to participate.