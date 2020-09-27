Big Island Hits 700 Cases of COVID

By Big Island Now
September 27, 2020, 1:33 PM HST (Updated September 27, 2020, 1:33 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 98 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 12,116. One new COVID-related fatality was also reported.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 12,116
  • Hawai‘i: 700
  • Maui: 388
  • Kaua‘i: 59
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30

To date, 816 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 132 have died. A total of 10,155 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments