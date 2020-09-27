Big Island Hits 700 Cases of COVID

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 98 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 12,116. One new COVID-related fatality was also reported.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 12,116

Hawai‘i: 700

Maui: 388

Kaua‘i: 59

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30

To date, 816 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 132 have died. A total of 10,155 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.