Big Island Hits 700 Cases of COVID

Big Island Hits 700 Cases of COVIDSeptember 27, 2020, 1:33 PM HST (Updated September 27, 2020, 1:33 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 98 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 12,116. One new COVID-related fatality was also reported.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 12,116
- Hawai‘i: 700
- Maui: 388
- Kaua‘i: 59
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30
To date, 816 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 132 have died. A total of 10,155 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.