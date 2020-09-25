Hawai‘i County’s COVID-19 Testing Schedule Through Oct. 2

Free COVID-19 testing will be provided at several sites through Oct. 2, 2020.

These drive-through testings will take place on the following schedule:

Monday, Sept. 28, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

Monday, Sept. 28, Civic Auditorium, 9 a.m. to noon. Enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, Kea‘au High School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Thursday, Oct. 1, Volcano Cooper Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon.

Friday, Oct. 2, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. to noon. Enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No copay will be charged to individuals being tested. Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing.

For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.