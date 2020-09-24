Body Found in Pololū Valley, Foul Play Not Suspected

Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found deceased in Pololū Valley last week.

On Sept. 18, at about 9:53 a.m., officers responded to a report of a deceased male in Pololū Valley, about 100 yards from the bottom of the entrance trail. With the assistance of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, police located the body but have not been able to positively identify him.

The deceased is a Caucasian male in his late 20’s to mid-30’s, about 5-feet 8-inches tall, about 190 pounds, fair-skinned and freckled, with reddish-blonde hair in dreadlocks, and blue eyes. He may have been houseless and may have frequented the North Kohala and Waimea areas. He also may have gone by the name “Casey.”

Police are conducting a Coroner’s Inquest investigation to determine the cause and manner of death. Foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call North Kohala Patrol Officer Justin Cabanting at 808-889-6540 or to email him at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.