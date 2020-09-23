First Batch of Inmate COVID Testing at HCF Comes Back Negative

COVID-19 test results for the first batch of 250 Halawa Correctional Facility inmates have come back negative, officials confirmed Monday evening.

Testing at the O‘ahu prison began on Monday and is ongoing. Inmates and staff at Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF) on Hawai‘i Island are also being administered the test. KCF has completed its inmate testing and results are pending for 164 inmates.

The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety (PSD) Health Care Division is working with the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. The order of the facilities next in line for testing is still being worked out. PSD is also working with DOH and the Hawai‘i National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.

The outbreak at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) is contained. There are no new positive results to report Monday for staff or inmates. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. Over 96% of all inmates who tested positive have recovered. Total PSD staff recoveries increased to 77.