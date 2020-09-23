DOH Reports 168 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 168 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 11,689 since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were also reported.

DOH identified 13 new cases on the Big Island, where 190 cases remain active, according to department statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,546

Hawai‘i: 672

Maui: 386

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 763 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while the official death toll stands at 122. Several deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo have yet to be added to the tally. A total of 5,125 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.