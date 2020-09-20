DOH Confirms Positive COVID Result at HCCC

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed reports that a newly admitted inmate to the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) on the Big Island tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Department of Public Safety (PSD) was notified that the new inmate came into contact with someone who was positive for the virus prior to entering the jail facility. The inmate was medically isolated while PSD awaited the results of confirmatory testing by the DOH State Laboratories Division on O‘ahu. The DOH is currently conducting contact tracing. PSD staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure.

“The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center immediately enacted its pandemic protocol to contain this one case,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration/Acting Director. .”

Efforts to contain the outbreak at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) are producing positive results. PSD received 33 inmate test results from DOH-led mass testing at the facility. Of the 33, three were positive and 30 negative. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. Inmate recoveries increased to 290. Of the 54 staff test results received, one was positive.

Total PSD COVID-19 active and recovered cases as of 9/20/20:

STAFF INMATES ACTIVE RECOVERED ACTIVE RECOVERED CORRECTIONS DIVISION HCCC 0 0 1 0 KCCC 0 0 0 0 MCCC 0 0 0 0 OCCC 31 59 21 289 HCF 1 2 0 1 KCF 1 0 0 0 WCCC 0 2 0 0 WCF 0 2 0 0 LAW ENFORCEMENT DIVISION SHERIFF DIVISION 3 5 NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT DIV. 0 0 ADMINISTRATION DIVISION* 1 0 TOTAL** 37 70 22 290

*Administration Division includes administrative services, fiscal, personnel, training and staff development, and the offices under the Director.

**Numbers are subject to change as pending results are received. The total number of positive and negative tests to date can be found on PSD’s COVID-19 information website.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff, and public, go online.