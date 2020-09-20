DMV to Open on Saturday to Process Expired Driver’s licenses

By Big Island Now
September 20, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated September 19, 2020, 9:35 PM)
Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices in Pāhoa, Hilo, Kona and Ka‘ū will be open Sept. 26 to process expired Hawai’i Driver’s License and driver’s licenses expiring in September.

The service is by appointment only, no walk-ins.

The hours for the various locations are as follows:

  • Hilo    8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Ka‘ū    8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
  • Pāhoa  8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Kona   8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Face coverings must be worn, and customers must adhere to the recommended six-foot social distancing at all times. Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, but minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them if needed.

People who have traveled off-island within the past 14 days, have a fever exceeding 100.3 F, are feeling sick, or have taken a COVID-19 test without receiving the results, are asked not to attempt to visit the county offices for services or to schedule an appointment in-person.

For further information, contact the office nearest you:

  • Hilo at 808-961-2222
  • Kona at 808-323-4800
  • Pāhoa at 808-965-2724
  • Ka‘ū at 808-939-2517

