N. Hawai’i Community Hospital Welcomes New Doctor to its Cancer Center

Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital welcomes Dr. Anthony De Salvo to the QNHCH Cancer Center.

De Salvo is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Virginia Tech University and his medical degree from Universidad auto de Guadalajara.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He completed his internal medicine residency and fellowship in hematology/medical oncology at Nassau County Medical Center in New York, as well as a geriatric fellowship at North Shore University Hospital (Cornell University) in New York.

De Salvo has almost 30 years of medical experience including as a hematologist/oncologist in Virginia, Colorado, and Hawai’i.