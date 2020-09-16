Mayor Kim Extends Big Island Beach Closures Until Oct. 1

All county and state beach parks on the Big Island will remain closed through the end of the month, Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim announced on Wednesday.

The extension of the beach closures, which were set to expire on Sept. 19, will now keep usage restrictions in place until 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The intent of the closures is to prevent the further spread of the virus by limiting gatherings at the beaches, the county said in a release.

“Everybody has been really cooperative and (has) observed the rules to keep us all safe,” Kim said. “The past two weeks have shown a tremendous improvement, and we want to make (sure) that we keep slowing the spread of the virus.”

Beach parks and coastal parks may be used for direct access to and from the ocean in order to engage in exercise, fishing, and gathering food. Park restrooms and showers will be open during the hours of 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily.

The extension of the closures will be stipulated in Amendment 2 to the Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 11.