September 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph.

