HIHS Continues Spay, Neuter Program

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society (HIHS) continues its mission of increasing the availability of spay and neuter services in an effort to eliminate pet overpopulation on Hawai‘i Island.

HIHS is providing weekly spay and neuter services at its Kea‘au Shelter on Tuesdays and at the Animal Community Center in Kona on Thursdays.

With the ever-growing need for spay and neuter services in the Puna area, HIHS will utilize the Mobile Spay & Neuter ‘Waggin and increase the number of appointments to accommodate more animals at the Keaau Shelter in the future. All surgeries are performed by licensed veterinarians.

HIHS is providing spay and neuter services to the Waimea community on the first Thursday of the month and is planning outreach for communities in Hāmākua, Kohala, and Ocean View.

“Eliminating pet overpopulation continues to be the heart of the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s mission. Increasing Hawaii Island Humane Society’s spay and neuter capacity will certainly help to eliminate the large pet overpopulation problem on Hawaii Island. We have the capacity to take the Mobile Spay and Neuter ‘Waggin on the road to rural areas to help pet owners with limited financial means or transportation issues too,” said HIHS Chief Executive Officer Beth Jose.

Space is limited and the waitlist is long so the public is advised to schedule appointments online here. Due to limited space, the Spay & Neuter program is unable to accommodate drop-ins.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance and is open to healthy owned dogs and cats only. Only two pets per family will be accommodated. Each pet must have its own appointment. The pets must be between 8 weeks and 7 years old and kittens must weigh 2 pounds or more. Animals other than dogs and cats, unhealthy animals or those with contagious illnesses will not be accepted.

HIHS has performed nearly 50,000 spay and neuter surgeries in the last nine years. Click here for more information.