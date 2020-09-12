DOH Reports 131 New COVID-19 Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 131 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with one new COVID-related death. The statewide total of cases since the pandemic began is now 10,588.

A total of 10 cases were identified on the Big Island Saturday, where there are 17 hospitalizations at Hilo Medical Center. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,559

Hawai‘i: 572

Maui: 373

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26



To date, 635 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 97 have died. Not all deaths at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo have been added to the state tally. A total of 3,418 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.