DOH Reports 66 New Cases, 2 COVID-Related Deaths on Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 66 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 10,025. Two new COVID-related fatalities were also reported.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said one of those deaths was tied to the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo, where nine people have now died after becoming infected with the virus.

New coronavirus cases fell below a daily tally of 100 for the first time in more than a month. However, Tuesday marked two consecutive weeks during which at least one coronavirus-related death was reported in Hawai‘i.

Six new cases were identified on the Big Island Tuesday, also the lowest tally in weeks. A total of 293 cases remain active in Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,058

Hawai‘i: 523

Maui: 360

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 599 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 88 have died. A total of 3,063 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.