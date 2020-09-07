DOH Reports 105 Cases, 1 New COVID-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 105 new cases of coronavirus Monday, including one new coronavirus-related death.

At least one person in the state has died from COVID-19 complications on each of the last 13 days. A total of eight deaths have been reported on the Big Island, all of which are linked to a cluster at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

Hawai‘i has identified 9,959 cases of coronavirus since the DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February. Eleven new cases were reported on the Big Island Monday, where 290 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,000

Hawai‘i: 517

Maui: 358

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 598 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 86 have died. A total of 3,028 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.