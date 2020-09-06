Confusion Over Death Toll as Veterans Home Reports Another COVID-Related Fatality

Hilo Medical Center (HMC) on Sunday reported another death of a member of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, bringing the coronavirus-related death toll linked to the cluster to six.

The resident who died suffered from underlying health issues, according to an update from HMC. All coronavirus-related fatalities on the Big Island to date are linked to the veterans home.

Reports earlier this weekend stated six members of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home had died as a result of COVID-19 infection. However, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said Sunday morning that there had been a reporting error and that the actual number of deaths was five.

The latest fatality was reported Sunday afternoon, bringing the Civil Defense tally to six deaths, while HMC reported the number at seven around the same time. It remains unclear what the correct number is.

SPONSORED VIDEO

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized at HMC due to COVID-19 infection, including five in the intensive care unit.

A total of 55 residents and 18 employees of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19. Three residents are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center, while 40 total residents are currently being cared for at the veterans home’s COVID-19 designated area. Five residents have recovered.