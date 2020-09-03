Hawai‘i County Opens Central Command Post to Combat COVID-19

Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale in Hilo is being converted into an emergency operation center as county officials continue their efforts in combatting the spread of COVID-19.

The new center will be a Central Command Post staffed with county and state agencies tasked with:

Public education

Enforcement

Contact tracing

Monitoring of incoming passengers

Quarantine/isolation facilities

Hospitalization

Care facilities

SPONSORED VIDEO

The purpose of the umbrella organization, under the Mayor’s Office, is to better coordinate programs of County, State, and Federal agencies, and private sector entities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Governor’s Office and the State Department of Health, along with County and other State agencies will be part of the Command Center,” Mayor Harry Kim said. “We will all be working as a team on the same goal: to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to keep our people safe.”