Free COVID-19 Testing in 3 East Hawai‘i Locations This Week

The Big Island identified 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the county total to more than 400 since the pandemic began as a multiple-week surge continues with no signs yet of slowing down.

In an attempt to get a handle on the surge of new cases and allow contact tracing efforts to rein in the spread of the virus, Hawai‘i County is offering free testing at three sites in East Hawai‘i this week.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing in Pāhoa, Kea‘au, and Hilo on three consecutive days beginning Thursday. These drive-through testing efforts will take place on the following schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 3, at Kea‘au High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4, at Pāhoa Regional Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5, at Prince Kuhio Shopping Center in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will be located at the Ohuohu Street parking lot across from Macy’s Menswear Department.

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay will be required for the individuals being tested who do provide proof of insurance.

Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.