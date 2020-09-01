HVNP September Notice of Flight Operations

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has announced the following upcoming flight plans:

Sept. 3, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. for ungulate surveys at Kahuku between 4,000 and 6,500 ft. elevation.

Sept. 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., for transport of fence materials from ‘Ōla‘a Unit between 4,000 and 3,500 ft. elevation.

Sept. 9, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000 ft. elevation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sept. 10, between 7 a.m. and noon, for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea to Mauna Loa between 8,000 and 9,000 ft. elevation.

Sept. 10, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., for invasive banana poka surveys and control on the Mauna Loa Strip between 5,000 ft and 6,400 ft elevation.

Sept. 29, between 7 a.m. and noon, for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea on Mauna Loa between 8,000 and 9,000 ft. elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.