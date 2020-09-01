HPD Warn of Increased Mail Theft on Big Island

Mail theft is up on the Big Island, according to county police.

In recent weeks police have seen an increase in the theft of mail, both incoming and outgoing, from residential mailboxes.

Police urge residents to install locked mailboxes at their residences to deter theft of incoming mail with sensitive personal information enclosed, as well as to drop off outgoing mail at a secure United States Postal Service drop box or post office.

Anyone that witnesses suspicious activity or may have been a victim of mail theft is urged to call the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.