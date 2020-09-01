Free COVID-19 Testing at Pāhoa Regional Park

Free COVID-19 Testing at Pāhoa Regional ParkSeptember 1, 2020, 2:19 PM HST (Updated September 1, 2020, 2:19 PM)
Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Pāhoa Regional Park.
Drive-through testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay will be required for the individuals being tested.
Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.