Free COVID-19 Testing at Pāhoa Regional Park

By Big Island Now
September 1, 2020, 2:19 PM HST (Updated September 1, 2020, 2:19 PM)
×

Premier Medical Group will provide free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Pāhoa Regional Park.

Drive-through testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay will be required for the individuals being tested.

Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments