Big Island Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Sunday reported the Big Island’s first coronavirus-related death.

No specific details were provided on the patient who died. However, case counts continue to push upward as the county carries on with extensive and targeted testing in East Hawai‘i communities linked to the current surge.

According to Civil Defense, 39 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified on the Big Island and 151 cases were active islandwide as of Sunday morning. These cases are now isolated and the state Department of Health is monitoring those individuals. Currently, 18 people are hospitalized.

There is drive-up testing Sunday in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Shopping Mall parking lot across from Macy’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community interest in testing at this location on Saturday was extensive enough that the county extended the hours of operation from four hours to six hours, conducting tests until 3 p.m.

In efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Hawai‘i Police Department will be increasing its patrols and enforcement of the preventive policies of wearing face coverings, social distancing, and limiting gathering sized.