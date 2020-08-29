Vehicle Registration, Licensing Goes Back to Service by Appointment Only

Starting Sept. 1, the Vehicle Registration and Licensing office will revert back to only servicing customers by appointment.

The change comes after a recent surge in COVID-19 on Hawai‘i Island and in an effort to maintain shorter lines and discourage gatherings of more than 10 people. Hawaii County Civil Defense reported this morning 26 new cases, bringing the total number of active coronavirus cases to 116.

The county offices were closed to walk-ins for several months when the pandemic initially began in March. Offices only opened up in July. The Waimea office reopened earlier this week to scheduled appointments and walk-ins.

To offset the loss of walk-in service, additional appointments will be offered at each of the county’s locations. For those who come to the office, they are required to wear a face mask and must adhere to the recommended six feet of social distancing at all times.

Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, and minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them if needed.

Appointments for both vehicle registration and driver’s license transactions may now be scheduled online here.