Two Vehicles Involved With Theft at Big Island Park, Police Say

Police on the Big Island are seeking the person, or persons, responsible for the theft of camera equipment a Hawai‘i County park more than a week ago.

Unknown suspect(s) stole a backpack containing the items in question from the Kalahuipuaʻa Historical Park (commonly known as Mauna Lani Historical Park) on Sunday, Aug. 16.

On the following Tuesday, the victim reported to officers that he visited the Mauna Lani Historical Beach Park in the Mauna Lani Resort area in Waikoloa. While using the shower facility, the victim placed his black-colored backpack, which contained camera equipment, in an area away from the shower to avoid getting the equipment wet.

The victim left the beach park a short time later and realized the following morning that he forgot to retrieve his backpack. After checking with resort security and the police department, it was determined the backpack and its contents had not been turned in. Upon reviewing video surveillance footage, it was determined that on Aug. 16, at approximately 6 p.m., the backpack and contents were removed by individuals who appeared to be associated together and left the beach parking lot in two separate vehicles — a silver-colored Toyota 4Runner and a dark-colored four-door Honda sedan. The 4Runner appears to have a “Big Island Toyota” emblem on the toe hitch, has racks mounted on the roof, and the front and rear license plates are obscured with license plate covers.

Officers are requesting the community’s assistance with identifying the vehicles’ license plates and/or the operators/occupants of the described vehicles in hopes of being able to return the property back to its rightful owner. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact South Kohala Community Policing Officer Kelena Hookano at (808) 887-3080 or via email at [email protected]. They may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.