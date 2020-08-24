DOH Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 6,769 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February. Two additional deaths were reported bringing the death toll to 49.

DOH reports nine new cases of the virus on the Big Island. There are currently four people hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across each island, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 6,181

Maui: 300

Hawai‘i: 209

Kaua‘i: 56

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 399 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 49 have died. A total of 2,143 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.